StoneYield USD Price Today

The live StoneYield USD (STUSD) price today is $ 0.996329, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.996329 per STUSD.

StoneYield USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,882,958, with a circulating supply of 2.89M STUSD. During the last 24 hours, STUSD traded between $ 0.952896 (low) and $ 1.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.54, while the all-time low was $ 0.106559.

In short-term performance, STUSD moved +0.04% in the last hour and -0.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.66K.

StoneYield USD (STUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Volume (24H) $ 30.66K$ 30.66K $ 30.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Circulation Supply 2.89M 2.89M 2.89M Total Supply 2,894,501.74 2,894,501.74 2,894,501.74

The current Market Cap of StoneYield USD is $ 2.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.66K. The circulating supply of STUSD is 2.89M, with a total supply of 2894501.74. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.