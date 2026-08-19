StoneYield USD Price (STUSD)
The live StoneYield USD (STUSD) price today is $ 0.996329, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.996329 per STUSD.
StoneYield USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,882,958, with a circulating supply of 2.89M STUSD. During the last 24 hours, STUSD traded between $ 0.952896 (low) and $ 1.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.54, while the all-time low was $ 0.106559.
In short-term performance, STUSD moved +0.04% in the last hour and -0.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.66K.
The current Market Cap of StoneYield USD is $ 2.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.66K. The circulating supply of STUSD is 2.89M, with a total supply of 2894501.74. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.
+0.04%
+0.19%
-0.76%
-0.76%
During today, the price change of StoneYield USD to USD was $ +0.00193149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StoneYield USD to USD was $ +0.0035490235.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StoneYield USD to USD was $ +0.0023444617.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StoneYield USD to USD was $ +0.0000363705598362.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00193149
|+0.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0035490235
|+0.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0023444617
|+0.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000363705598362
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of StoneYield USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
StoneYield USD (STUSD) is a BEP-20 stable asset designed to support transparent and predictable on-chain operations within the StoneYield ecosystem. The token is minted through predefined protocol logic and serves as a stable unit for liquidity, settlement flows, and staking processes. All supply behavior is fully traceable on-chain and governed by fixed contractual parameters. The project aims to provide a stable, verifiable asset that can be integrated into DeFi components without introducing volatility or opaque mechanisms. Over the past weeks, StoneYield has expanded its user community, improved liquidity stability, and established clean verification across security scanners, preparing the project for broader ecosystem visibility.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of STUSD?
It's currently valued at £0.73432971295746420000, reflecting a price movement of 0.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does StoneYield USD have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, STUSD shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for STUSD?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of STUSD. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for StoneYield USD?
It has traded between £0.70231805574094080000 and £0.9434052733440000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of STUSD on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated STUSD is within the -- ecosystem.
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