Stoned Nouns born on eth in 2022 and we bridged the project to base on this 2025 was first ever NFT collection minted out using bankrbot. We are now developing our project to become a real CC0 Cannabis brand from web3 providing physical goods born on web3. Funded by NounsDAO we are now working for our next phygital drop to bring real cannabis products and merchandise to holders. We have our Ecosystems token $STONED and we are planning to make what REKT made for drinks