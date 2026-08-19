What is the current trading price of Stoked?

Stoked (STK) is currently priced at £0.0370655087472420000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 0.35% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Stoked's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gambling (GambleFi),Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in STK?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Stoked's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #1513 with a market capitalization of £3706239.84579814440000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about STK?

With 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Stoked's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0366294565114072260000 and £0.03734779329387540000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Stoked stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gambling (GambleFi),Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, STK continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.