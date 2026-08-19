Stohn Coin Price (SOH)
The live Stohn Coin (SOH) price today is $ 0, with a 47.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOH.
Stohn Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,661, with a circulating supply of 32.57M SOH. During the last 24 hours, SOH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00241442 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078897, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SOH moved +0.00% in the last hour and -45.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 86.54.
The current Market Cap of Stohn Coin is $ 28.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 86.54. The circulating supply of SOH is 32.57M, with a total supply of 34509677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 999.81.
+0.00%
-47.07%
-45.14%
-45.14%
During today, the price change of Stohn Coin to USD was $ -0.000782820511176169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stohn Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stohn Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stohn Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000782820511176169
|-47.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Stohn Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about?
Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Stohn Coin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger, known as a blockchain.
Stohn Coin was created in 2021 by a group of enthusiasts passionate about cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million, Stohn Coin has a maximum supply of 40 million coins. Miners are currently rewarded with 100 coins for each block they mine, but this block reward will halve every 200,000 blocks, mimicking the deflationary model of Bitcoin.
Each block is targeted to be mined every 5 minutes on average. For mining, Stohn Coin uses the Scrypt algorithm, a proof-of-work system that's memory-intensive, making it resistant to custom hardware like ASICs and potentially more accessible to individual miners. This combination of features positions Stohn Coin as a unique entrant in the world of digital currency.
What makes the project unique?
Stohn coin's unique characteristic is its implementation of the LWMA3 (Linearly Weighted Moving Average 3) hashrate difficulty calculation algorithm. This is a distinguishing factor as the difficulty adjustment algorithm is an essential aspect of any cryptocurrency, ensuring stability and fairness of the mining process. Most cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, use some version of a difficulty adjustment algorithm, but LWMA3 stands out due to its specific properties. LWMA3 aims to keep block times consistent by responding quickly to changes in hashrate, ensuring a more stable and predictable issuance of new coins. This can be particularly beneficial for a smaller or newer cryptocurrency like Stohn coin, which may experience more variability in mining power.
History of the project.
The genesis block of Stohn Coin was successfully mined by Jason Stanley
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Stohn Coin?
Stohn Coin is trading at £, showing a price movement of -47.07% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is SOH today?
The price volatility of SOH within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Stohn Coin?
The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £0.0017795129375525160000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has SOH generated?
In the last 24 hours, SOH accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is £0.05814987957111060000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Stohn Coin?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does SOH compare to other Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) tokens?
Within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) category, SOH shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.