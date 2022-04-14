Stockify (STK) Tokenomics
Stockify (STK) Information
Stockify.fun presents itself as a polished on-chain platform for synthetic stocks, aiming to let users mint, trade, and earn from blockchain-based replicas of real-world equities. The platform allows users to create tokenized versions of traditional stocks—such as Apple or Tesla—that are tied to real-world price feeds using blockchain oracles. It promises continuous, 24/7 access to synthetic markets, unlike traditional exchanges which operate during limited hours. In addition to trading, users are incentivized to participate through potential rewards, possibly in the form of yield or fee-sharing mechanisms.
These synthetic assets are derivatives built on smart contracts and are pegged to the price of actual stocks. Users deposit cryptocurrency as collateral to mint these tokens, gaining price exposure to real equities without owning the underlying shares. While these tokens mimic stock price movements, they do not grant any ownership rights, dividends, or governance rights associated with the real-world assets.
Stockify (STK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stockify (STK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stockify (STK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stockify (STK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand STK's tokenomics, explore STK token's live price!
STK Price Prediction
Want to know where STK might be heading? Our STK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.