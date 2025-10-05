The live Stockify price today is 0.00002572 USD. Track real-time STK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Stockify price today is 0.00002572 USD. Track real-time STK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STK price trend easily at MEXC now.

Stockify Price (STK)

1 STK to USD Live Price:

Stockify (STK) Live Price Chart
Stockify (STK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

$ 0.00073727
$ 0.00073727$ 0.00073727

$ 0.0000235
$ 0.0000235$ 0.0000235

+0.11%

+0.08%

+2.66%

+2.66%

Stockify (STK) real-time price is $0.00002572. Over the past 24 hours, STK traded between a low of $ 0.000025 and a high of $ 0.00002613, showing active market volatility. STK's all-time high price is $ 0.00073727, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000235.

In terms of short-term performance, STK has changed by +0.11% over the past hour, +0.08% over 24 hours, and +2.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stockify (STK) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Stockify is $ 25.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STK is 999.34M, with a total supply of 999339067.496904. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.70K.

Stockify (STK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ -0.0000076975.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ -0.0000201400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ -0.0001271659735272438.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.08%
30 Days$ -0.0000076975-29.92%
60 Days$ -0.0000201400-78.30%
90 Days$ -0.0001271659735272438-83.17%

What is Stockify (STK)

Stockify.fun presents itself as a polished on-chain platform for synthetic stocks, aiming to let users mint, trade, and earn from blockchain-based replicas of real-world equities. The platform allows users to create tokenized versions of traditional stocks—such as Apple or Tesla—that are tied to real-world price feeds using blockchain oracles. It promises continuous, 24/7 access to synthetic markets, unlike traditional exchanges which operate during limited hours. In addition to trading, users are incentivized to participate through potential rewards, possibly in the form of yield or fee-sharing mechanisms.

These synthetic assets are derivatives built on smart contracts and are pegged to the price of actual stocks. Users deposit cryptocurrency as collateral to mint these tokens, gaining price exposure to real equities without owning the underlying shares. While these tokens mimic stock price movements, they do not grant any ownership rights, dividends, or governance rights associated with the real-world assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stockify (STK) Resource

Official Website

Stockify Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Stockify (STK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Stockify (STK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Stockify.

Check the Stockify price prediction now!

STK to Local Currencies

Stockify (STK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stockify (STK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stockify (STK)

How much is Stockify (STK) worth today?
The live STK price in USD is 0.00002572 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STK to USD price?
The current price of STK to USD is $ 0.00002572. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Stockify?
The market cap for STK is $ 25.70K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STK?
The circulating supply of STK is 999.34M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STK?
STK achieved an ATH price of 0.00073727 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STK?
STK saw an ATL price of 0.0000235 USD.
What is the trading volume of STK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STK is -- USD.
Will STK go higher this year?
STK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.