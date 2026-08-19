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The live Stobox Token price today is 0.0011388 USD.STBU market cap is 145,197 USD. Track real-time STBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Stobox Token price today is 0.0011388 USD.STBU market cap is 145,197 USD. Track real-time STBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Stobox Token Logo

Stobox Token Price (STBU)

Unlisted

1 STBU to USD Live Price:

$0.00113879
$0.00113879$0.00113879
+0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Stobox Token (STBU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:23:40 (UTC+8)

Stobox Token Price Today

The live Stobox Token (STBU) price today is $ 0.0011388, with a 12.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current STBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011388 per STBU.

Stobox Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 145,197, with a circulating supply of 127.50M STBU. During the last 24 hours, STBU traded between $ 0.00102971 (low) and $ 0.00113879 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.449805, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STBU moved -- in the last hour and +17.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.02.

Stobox Token (STBU) Market Information

$ 145.20K
$ 145.20K$ 145.20K

$ 68.02
$ 68.02$ 68.02

$ 170.82K
$ 170.82K$ 170.82K

127.50M
127.50M 127.50M

150,000,000.0
150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stobox Token is $ 145.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.02. The circulating supply of STBU is 127.50M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 170.82K.

Stobox Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00102971
$ 0.00102971$ 0.00102971
24H Low
$ 0.00113879
$ 0.00113879$ 0.00113879
24H High

$ 0.00102971
$ 0.00102971$ 0.00102971

$ 0.00113879
$ 0.00113879$ 0.00113879

$ 0.449805
$ 0.449805$ 0.449805

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+12.78%

+17.24%

+17.24%

Stobox Token (STBU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stobox Token to USD was $ +0.00012902.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stobox Token to USD was $ -0.0001215483.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stobox Token to USD was $ -0.0000151149.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stobox Token to USD was $ -0.0000000064483529993.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00012902+12.78%
30 Days$ -0.0001215483-10.67%
60 Days$ -0.0000151149-1.32%
90 Days$ -0.0000000064483529993-0.00%

Price Prediction for Stobox Token

Stobox Token (STBU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STBU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stobox Token (STBU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stobox Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Stobox Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STBU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Stobox Token Price Prediction.

What is Stobox Token (STBU)

"Stobox Token [STBU] is a native utility token of the Stobox Exchange, one of the products of the ecosystem built by Stobox company. STBU is utilised as the commissions token as well as to reward customers who bring most value to ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU use cases include but not limited to paying fees and commissions on the Stobox Exchange and related crypto activities."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Stobox Token

What is the current price of Stobox Token?

Stobox Token is priced at £0.000839335879128240000, shifting 12.77% today.

How fast is the STBU community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Stobox Token's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Proof of Stake (PoS),RWA Protocol,Made in USA sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is STBU's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does STBU compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.33152219451288900000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 127500000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stobox Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:23:40 (UTC+8)

Stobox Token (STBU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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