STFX Price Today

The live STFX (STFX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STFX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STFX.

STFX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,368, with a circulating supply of 650.00M STFX. During the last 24 hours, STFX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.088764, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STFX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

STFX (STFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.37K$ 30.37K $ 30.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.55K$ 41.55K $ 41.55K Circulation Supply 650.00M 650.00M 650.00M Total Supply 889,353,714.0755309 889,353,714.0755309 889,353,714.0755309

The current Market Cap of STFX is $ 30.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STFX is 650.00M, with a total supply of 889353714.0755309. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.55K.