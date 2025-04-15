STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana Price (GST-SOL)
The live price of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana (GST-SOL) today is 0.00670046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.68M USD. GST-SOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana price change within the day is -2.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.15B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GST-SOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GST-SOL price information.
During today, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana to USD was $ -0.000199542114147754.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana to USD was $ -0.0024062872.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana to USD was $ -0.0033117003.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000199542114147754
|-2.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0024062872
|-35.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0033117003
|-49.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-2.89%
+0.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Green Satoshi Token (GST) GST is earned in STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. GST serves as the replacement to experience points and in-app currency. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. When should I buy Green Satoshi Tokens (GST)? Players buy GSTs to spend/burn in the STEPN app. GSTs are minted by players through moving and leasing their NFT Sneakers, and burned through making progress in the social and gamification components. GST is different from GMT, which is the Governance Token of STEPN with a supply of 6 billion tokens. What is STEPN? STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function. Who is behind STEPN? STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GST-SOL to VND
₫171.80649486
|1 GST-SOL to AUD
A$0.0105867268
|1 GST-SOL to GBP
￡0.005025345
|1 GST-SOL to EUR
€0.0058964048
|1 GST-SOL to USD
$0.00670046
|1 GST-SOL to MYR
RM0.0295490286
|1 GST-SOL to TRY
₺0.2548854984
|1 GST-SOL to JPY
¥0.9591038444
|1 GST-SOL to RUB
₽0.5511798396
|1 GST-SOL to INR
₹0.5763735692
|1 GST-SOL to IDR
Rp111.6742886636
|1 GST-SOL to KRW
₩9.517668407
|1 GST-SOL to PHP
₱0.3821272338
|1 GST-SOL to EGP
￡E.0.3416564554
|1 GST-SOL to BRL
R$0.039197691
|1 GST-SOL to CAD
C$0.0092466348
|1 GST-SOL to BDT
৳0.8140388854
|1 GST-SOL to NGN
₦10.7551093598
|1 GST-SOL to UAH
₴0.2765949888
|1 GST-SOL to VES
Bs0.47573266
|1 GST-SOL to PKR
Rs1.87947903
|1 GST-SOL to KZT
₸3.4699002156
|1 GST-SOL to THB
฿0.2250014468
|1 GST-SOL to TWD
NT$0.2168268856
|1 GST-SOL to AED
د.إ0.0245906882
|1 GST-SOL to CHF
Fr0.0054273726
|1 GST-SOL to HKD
HK$0.051928565
|1 GST-SOL to MAD
.د.م0.0620462596
|1 GST-SOL to MXN
$0.1346122414