What is STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH (GST-ETH)

What is Green Satoshi Token (GST) GST is earned in STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. GST serves as the replacement to experience points and in-app currency. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. When should I buy Green Satoshi Tokens (GST)? Players buy GSTs to spend/burn in the STEPN app. GSTs are minted by players through moving and leasing their NFT Sneakers, and burned through making progress in the social and gamification components. GST is different from GMT, which is the Governance Token of STEPN with a supply of 6 billion tokens. What is STEPN? STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function. Who is behind STEPN? STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH (GST-ETH) Resource Official Website