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The live Step App price today is 0 USD.FITFI market cap is 2,966,010 USD. Track real-time FITFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Step App price today is 0 USD.FITFI market cap is 2,966,010 USD. Track real-time FITFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Step App Logo

Step App Price (FITFI)

Unlisted

1 FITFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00064267
$0.00064267$0.00064267
+37.51%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Step App (FITFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:22:41 (UTC+8)

Step App Price Today

The live Step App (FITFI) price today is $ 0, with a 3,736.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current FITFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FITFI.

Step App currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,966,010, with a circulating supply of 4.60B FITFI. During the last 24 hours, FITFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.731881, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FITFI moved -0.23% in the last hour and +294.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.73K.

Step App (FITFI) Market Information

$ 2.97M
$ 2.97M$ 2.97M

$ 22.73K
$ 22.73K$ 22.73K

$ 2.97M
$ 2.97M$ 2.97M

4.60B
4.60B 4.60B

4,600,000,000.0
4,600,000,000.0 4,600,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Step App is $ 2.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.73K. The circulating supply of FITFI is 4.60B, with a total supply of 4600000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.97M.

Step App Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.731881
$ 0.731881$ 0.731881

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.23%

+3,736.09%

+294.52%

+294.52%

Step App (FITFI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Step App to USD was $ +0.00062333.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Step App to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Step App to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Step App to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00062333+3,736.09%
30 Days$ 0+134.32%
60 Days$ 0+183.74%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Step App

Step App (FITFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FITFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Step App (FITFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Step App could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Step App will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FITFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Step App Price Prediction.

What is Step App (FITFI)

Step App (FITFI) is the governance token for the Step Labs Ecosystem, which is all about pushing the boundaries of fitness and gaming. Here’s the lowdown:

Step App: A Web3 move-to-earn app. The app's augmented reality technology bridges the gamified metaverse with the real world, turning fitness into a social experience where mechanics allow people to compete and win. By downloading Step App, users can earn by walking, running, competing with friends/app users, chatting, exploring the metaverse or the real world. The Step App functionality is designed to attract and connect users, inspiring them to engage in daily physical activity and regular exercise.

Step Hero: Think of it as the ultimate platform for gamers and Web3 fans in Telegram. Step Hero is building something that’s here for the long haul—a spot where the rewards just keep rolling in. We’re merging gaming with Web3 in a way that makes play-to-earn a real deal, not just a buzzword. With Step Hero, you’ll find opportunities to earn while having a great time. If you’ve been waiting for endless airdrops, you’ve hit the jackpot—we’ve got your back. We’re not just about tokens; we aim to be the main hub for fresh games and platforms that want to draw in new fans. This approach not only fuels development but also hooks users up with generous rewards for getting involved.

Step Health: A User-Friendly Fitness App for Your Wellness Journey. StepHealth is a comprehensive fitness app designed for those seeking a user-friendly and accessible approach to health and wellness. With features like AI-powered coaching, personalized workout programs, social fitness to invite and track friends' progress, and seamless integration with Apple Health and Google Health, achieving your fitness goals has never been easier.

Step Wallet: Step Wallet is the official Step wallet app designed to better interact with the Step ecosystem. It is available for both Android and iOS users.

StepEx: StepEx is the first DEX for mainstream usage and is plugged into apps that target tens of millions of mass consumers. This is Defi delivered to the masses, through built-in integrations to mass usage apps.

Step Protocol: Step Protocol is a network for life, a network for the pursuit of lifestyle, fitness, and consumption. Step blockchain is an EVM-compatible blockchain. It's built on the base of Avalanche code with added elements. This brings the proven network security of an established codebase to faster throughput. This is a foundation for internet-scale apps for life.

Step Launch: Your entry into the Step Labs Ecosystem. Catch the projects before they become public.

Step Bridge: Trusty tool to move your Avalanche C-Chain FITFI to Step Network.

Step Staking: Stake your FITFI to get passive income.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Step App (FITFI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Avalanche EcosystemAvalanche L1BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Step App

What is the current price of Step App?

Step App is trading at £, representing a price movement of 3736.08% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does FITFI compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 3736.08% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If FITFI is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Step App performing compared to Smart Contract Platform,Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Step Network Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Sports Games,Avalanche L1 tokens?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Step Network Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Sports Games,Avalanche L1 segment, FITFI demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Step App's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £2186054.27718049800000 positions FITFI at rank #1845, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £ to £, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is FITFI trading?

Step App has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact FITFI's valuation?

With 4600000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Step App

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:22:41 (UTC+8)

Step App (FITFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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