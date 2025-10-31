Steam22 (STM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.106804 $ 0.106804 $ 0.106804 24H Low $ 0.113117 $ 0.113117 $ 0.113117 24H High 24H Low $ 0.106804$ 0.106804 $ 0.106804 24H High $ 0.113117$ 0.113117 $ 0.113117 All Time High $ 0.120427$ 0.120427 $ 0.120427 Lowest Price $ 0.01789341$ 0.01789341 $ 0.01789341 Price Change (1H) +4.02% Price Change (1D) -0.23% Price Change (7D) +4.49% Price Change (7D) +4.49%

Steam22 (STM) real-time price is $0.112099. Over the past 24 hours, STM traded between a low of $ 0.106804 and a high of $ 0.113117, showing active market volatility. STM's all-time high price is $ 0.120427, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01789341.

In terms of short-term performance, STM has changed by +4.02% over the past hour, -0.23% over 24 hours, and +4.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Steam22 (STM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.69M$ 10.69M $ 10.69M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.69M$ 10.69M $ 10.69M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Steam22 is $ 10.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STM is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.69M.