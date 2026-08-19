Steakhouse WETH V2 Price Today

The live Steakhouse WETH V2 (STEAKETH) price today is $ 1,934.64, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKETH to USD conversion rate is $ 1,934.64 per STEAKETH.

Steakhouse WETH V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,570,542, with a circulating supply of 8.57K STEAKETH. During the last 24 hours, STEAKETH traded between $ 1,907.48 (low) and $ 1,948.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,394.14, while the all-time low was $ 1,773.09.

In short-term performance, STEAKETH moved -0.03% in the last hour and +1.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Steakhouse WETH V2 (STEAKETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.57M$ 16.57M $ 16.57M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.72M$ 16.72M $ 16.72M Circulation Supply 8.57K 8.57K 8.57K Total Supply 8,565.184646149712 8,565.184646149712 8,565.184646149712

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse WETH V2 is $ 16.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STEAKETH is 8.57K, with a total supply of 8565.184646149712. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.72M.