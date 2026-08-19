Steakhouse USDC V2 Price Today

The live Steakhouse USDC V2 (STEAKUSDC) price today is $ 1.028, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.028 per STEAKUSDC.

Steakhouse USDC V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,974,027, with a circulating supply of 92.37M STEAKUSDC. During the last 24 hours, STEAKUSDC traded between $ 1.026 (low) and $ 1.034 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.034, while the all-time low was $ 1.005.

In short-term performance, STEAKUSDC moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Steakhouse USDC V2 (STEAKUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.97M$ 94.97M $ 94.97M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.98M$ 94.98M $ 94.98M Circulation Supply 92.37M 92.37M 92.37M Total Supply 92,373,885.46509016 92,373,885.46509016 92,373,885.46509016

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse USDC V2 is $ 94.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STEAKUSDC is 92.37M, with a total supply of 92373885.46509016. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.98M.