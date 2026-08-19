Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC Price Today

The live Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC (STEAKCUSDC) price today is $ 1.015, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKCUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.015 per STEAKCUSDC.

Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,400,993, with a circulating supply of 40.80M STEAKCUSDC. During the last 24 hours, STEAKCUSDC traded between $ 1.013 (low) and $ 1.021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 1.002.

In short-term performance, STEAKCUSDC moved +0.02% in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC (STEAKCUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.40M$ 41.40M $ 41.40M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.40M$ 41.40M $ 41.40M Circulation Supply 40.80M 40.80M 40.80M Total Supply 40,798,099.65500796 40,798,099.65500796 40,798,099.65500796

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC is $ 41.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STEAKCUSDC is 40.80M, with a total supply of 40798099.65500796. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.40M.