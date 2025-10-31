stBGT (STBGT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.74 24H High $ 1.89 All Time High $ 3.05 Lowest Price $ 1.58 Price Change (1H) -1.56% Price Change (1D) -6.68% Price Change (7D) -12.75%

stBGT (STBGT) real-time price is $1.73. Over the past 24 hours, STBGT traded between a low of $ 1.74 and a high of $ 1.89, showing active market volatility. STBGT's all-time high price is $ 3.05, while its all-time low price is $ 1.58.

In terms of short-term performance, STBGT has changed by -1.56% over the past hour, -6.68% over 24 hours, and -12.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

stBGT (STBGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 317.94K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 317.94K Circulation Supply 182.73K Total Supply 182,730.4978455383

The current Market Cap of stBGT is $ 317.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STBGT is 182.73K, with a total supply of 182730.4978455383. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 317.94K.