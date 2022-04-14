StaySAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into StaySAFU (SAFU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

StaySAFU (SAFU) Information StaySAFU is a real revolution in the DeFi world - at least for investors. The perfect program to estimate the risk of scam: it analyzes, of course, all possible mathematical factors (holder distribution, dev wallet transactions, liquidity lock, ownership, contract code), but also and above all informs investors about the quality of the dev team that handles the token, allowing for increased reliability regarding the risk of fraud. Official Website: https://staysafu.org/ Buy SAFU Now!

Market Cap: $ 57.44K
Total Supply: $ 19.16K
Circulating Supply: $ 16.66K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 66.05K
All-Time High: $ 74.19
All-Time Low: $ 0.97278
Current Price: $ 3.45

StaySAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StaySAFU (SAFU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAFU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAFU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAFU's tokenomics, explore SAFU token's live price!

