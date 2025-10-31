STAX Token (STAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00843925 $ 0.00843925 $ 0.00843925 24H Low $ 0.00856979 $ 0.00856979 $ 0.00856979 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00843925$ 0.00843925 $ 0.00843925 24H High $ 0.00856979$ 0.00856979 $ 0.00856979 All Time High $ 0.0199077$ 0.0199077 $ 0.0199077 Lowest Price $ 0.00843016$ 0.00843016 $ 0.00843016 Price Change (1H) +0.35% Price Change (1D) +0.83% Price Change (7D) -28.50% Price Change (7D) -28.50%

STAX Token (STAX) real-time price is $0.00850925. Over the past 24 hours, STAX traded between a low of $ 0.00843925 and a high of $ 0.00856979, showing active market volatility. STAX's all-time high price is $ 0.0199077, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00843016.

In terms of short-term performance, STAX has changed by +0.35% over the past hour, +0.83% over 24 hours, and -28.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

STAX Token (STAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.51M$ 8.51M $ 8.51M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.51M$ 8.51M $ 8.51M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STAX Token is $ 8.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.51M.