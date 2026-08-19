Statera Price Today

The live Statera (STA) price today is $ 0, with a 0,46% change over the past 24 hours. The current STA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STA.

Statera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 54 798, with a circulating supply of 78,32M STA. During the last 24 hours, STA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,466452, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STA moved -- in the last hour and +0,24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59,62.

Statera (STA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54,80K$ 54,80K $ 54,80K Volume (24H) $ 59,62$ 59,62 $ 59,62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54,80K$ 54,80K $ 54,80K Circulation Supply 78,32M 78,32M 78,32M Total Supply 78 319 075,31805432 78 319 075,31805432 78 319 075,31805432

The current Market Cap of Statera is $ 54,80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59,62. The circulating supply of STA is 78,32M, with a total supply of 78319075.31805432. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54,80K.