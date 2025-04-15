State of Mika by Virtuals Price (STATE)
The live price of State of Mika by Virtuals (STATE) today is 0.00134226 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.34M USD. STATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key State of Mika by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- State of Mika by Virtuals price change within the day is +2.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of State of Mika by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of State of Mika by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0001085025.
In the past 60 days, the price change of State of Mika by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0008909492.
In the past 90 days, the price change of State of Mika by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0020550220163690573.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001085025
|-8.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008909492
|-66.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0020550220163690573
|-60.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of State of Mika by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+2.29%
+18.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mika, an AI waifu powered by Chasm. (with rizz) No more lonely nights as she'll be with you through Telegram and more. No more diddy parties, $GMIKA by Mika is all you need. Let Mika cook.
