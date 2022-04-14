STASIS EURO (EURS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STASIS EURO (EURS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STASIS EURO (EURS) Information EURS token is a virtual financial asset that is designed to digitally mirror the EURO on the condition that its value is tied to the value of its collateral. Download STASIS Stablecoin wallet: Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stasis.stasiswallet iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/stasis-wallet/id1371949230 Official Website: https://stasis.net/

STASIS EURO (EURS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STASIS EURO (EURS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 143.28M $ 143.28M $ 143.28M Total Supply: $ 124.13M $ 124.13M $ 124.13M Circulating Supply: $ 124.13M $ 124.13M $ 124.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.28M $ 143.28M $ 143.28M All-Time High: $ 1.79 $ 1.79 $ 1.79 All-Time Low: $ 0.929636 $ 0.929636 $ 0.929636 Current Price: $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.15 Learn more about STASIS EURO (EURS) price

STASIS EURO (EURS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STASIS EURO (EURS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EURS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EURS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EURS's tokenomics, explore EURS token's live price!

EURS Price Prediction Want to know where EURS might be heading? Our EURS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EURS token's Price Prediction now!

