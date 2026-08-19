What is the real-time price of Startup today?

The live price of Startup stands at £, moving -1.78% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for STARTUP?

STARTUP has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Startup showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is STARTUP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests STARTUP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Startup?

With a market cap of £36170.74780830480000, Startup is ranked #5728, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has STARTUP seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Startup compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0364196078009177700000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence STARTUP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (990094268.0473561 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Believe.app Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.