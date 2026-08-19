Startale USD Price Today

The live Startale USD (USDSC) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDSC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per USDSC.

Startale USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,787,376, with a circulating supply of 4.78M USDSC. During the last 24 hours, USDSC traded between $ 0.994254 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.93387.

In short-term performance, USDSC moved -0.11% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 178.60K.

Startale USD (USDSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.79M$ 4.79M $ 4.79M Volume (24H) $ 178.60K$ 178.60K $ 178.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.79M$ 4.79M $ 4.79M Circulation Supply 4.78M 4.78M 4.78M Total Supply 4,781,086.784765 4,781,086.784765 4,781,086.784765

The current Market Cap of Startale USD is $ 4.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 178.60K. The circulating supply of USDSC is 4.78M, with a total supply of 4781086.784765. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.79M.