StarLink Price (STARL)
The live StarLink (STARL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current STARL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STARL.
StarLink currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,123,804, with a circulating supply of 9.98T STARL. During the last 24 hours, STARL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, STARL moved -0.02% in the last hour and +1.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of StarLink is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STARL is 9.98T, with a total supply of 10000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.
-0.02%
+0.47%
+1.40%
+1.40%
During today, the price change of StarLink to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StarLink to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StarLink to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StarLink to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of StarLink could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Launch into the new frontier of virtual space with the STARL Metaverse. Adventure through the cosmos alone or with others and discover space stations where you can meet people, trade items and NFTs, access various gaming experiences and entertainment, modify your spaceship, learn, craft, and create.
The $STARL token will be your key to everything in the metaverse. It is the currency for the first truly decentralized metaverse project: 100% unlocked, renounced, and community-driven. The STARL Metaverse Project is the first crypto project to onboard a AAA game design and development team with over two decades of experience, including work for PlayStation, Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and the LEGO group. STARL will be the bridge between the professional gaming industry and cryptocurrency.
The STARL Metaverse will act as a gaming launchpad, with the first game Warp Nexus being adapted and developed by Wyrmbite Studios. Warp Nexus is a vast space exploration and play-to-earn space MMO. Use the $STARL token to build and modify ships, hire other pilots to help guide or battle through missions, trade useful or cosmetic items and upgrades, and much more.
The STARL Marketplace is the interconnection between the metaverse, games, and blockchain. Use it to find, create, and trade NFT items for your adventures and virtual life in space. The Marketplace is where artists can list their creations, explorers can sell their found treasures, pilots can hunt for ship upgrades, and users can shop for unique customizations for their avatars and virtual real estates.
Anything is possible in the metaverse when it is in space, and this is just the beginning.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of STARL?
It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of 0.47% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does StarLink have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, STARL shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for STARL?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of STARL. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for StarLink?
It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of STARL on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated STARL is within the -- ecosystem.
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