What is today's price of StarkBot (STARKBOT)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.48%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of STARKBOT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of STARKBOT is 99999991000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own StarkBot?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of STARKBOT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of StarkBot today?

The market capitalization stands at £34978.96161533820000, positioning StarkBot at rank #5612 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is STARKBOT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of StarkBot?

The recent price movement of -0.48% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.