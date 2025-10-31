Stargate Bridged WETH (WETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3,764.0 24H High $ 4,006.77 All Time High $ 4,751.86 Lowest Price $ 3,428.61 Price Change (1H) -0.95% Price Change (1D) -4.73% Price Change (7D) -2.94%

Stargate Bridged WETH (WETH) real-time price is $3,765.89. Over the past 24 hours, WETH traded between a low of $ 3,764.0 and a high of $ 4,006.77, showing active market volatility. WETH's all-time high price is $ 4,751.86, while its all-time low price is $ 3,428.61.

In terms of short-term performance, WETH has changed by -0.95% over the past hour, -4.73% over 24 hours, and -2.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stargate Bridged WETH (WETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.99M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.41M Circulation Supply 34.27K Total Supply 34,379.1640523244

The current Market Cap of Stargate Bridged WETH is $ 128.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WETH is 34.27K, with a total supply of 34379.1640523244. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.41M.