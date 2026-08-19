Stargate Bridged USDT Price Today

The live Stargate Bridged USDT (USDT) price today is $ 0.999454, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999454 per USDT.

Stargate Bridged USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,473,558, with a circulating supply of 2.47M USDT. During the last 24 hours, USDT traded between $ 0.999113 (low) and $ 1.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 0.828793.

In short-term performance, USDT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 224.00K.

Stargate Bridged USDT (USDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Volume (24H) $ 224.00K$ 224.00K $ 224.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Circulation Supply 2.47M 2.47M 2.47M Total Supply 2,474,991.0 2,474,991.0 2,474,991.0

The current Market Cap of Stargate Bridged USDT is $ 2.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 224.00K. The circulating supply of USDT is 2.47M, with a total supply of 2474991.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.47M.