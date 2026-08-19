Starcoin Price Today

The live Starcoin (STC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current STC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STC.

Starcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 75,220, with a circulating supply of 387.73M STC. During the last 24 hours, STC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.140777, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STC moved -- in the last hour and +1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.22K.

Starcoin (STC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.22K$ 75.22K $ 75.22K Volume (24H) $ 7.22K$ 7.22K $ 7.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.22K$ 75.22K $ 75.22K Circulation Supply 387.73M 387.73M 387.73M Total Supply 387,725,446.0 387,725,446.0 387,725,446.0

The current Market Cap of Starcoin is $ 75.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.22K. The circulating supply of STC is 387.73M, with a total supply of 387725446.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.22K.