STARBASE (STARBASE) Tokenomics

STARBASE (STARBASE) Information All-in-One Payment Solution for Telegram Stars ⭐ Telegram has been the main social media channel for all crypto users. Many mini-apps and purchases are now done through Telegram Stars. With the mission to improve Telegram-Stars-purchase-experience, Starbase helps users convert crypto assets into Stars easily from any chain. Making it seamless for users to pay and mini-apps to accept payments in any token from any chain, reducing drop-offs and unlocking better rates for users. Official Website: https://starbase.tg/ Whitepaper: https://docs.starbase.tg/starbase Buy STARBASE Now!

STARBASE (STARBASE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STARBASE (STARBASE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 61.95K $ 61.95K $ 61.95K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 88.50K $ 88.50K $ 88.50K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about STARBASE (STARBASE) price

STARBASE (STARBASE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STARBASE (STARBASE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STARBASE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STARBASE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STARBASE's tokenomics, explore STARBASE token's live price!

