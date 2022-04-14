StandX DUSD (DUSD) Tokenomics

USD

StandX DUSD (DUSD) Information

StandX is a Perps DEX that enables users to trade with yield-earning margins. DUSD is StandX’s first product - a yield-bearing stablecoin. Through DUSD, StandX allows users to generate returns on their margin balances.

DUSD is a yield-bearing stablecoin designed to deliver competitive returns. It is a fully collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin that auto-distributes real yield to holders—no staking needed—offering secure, effortless returns with seamless DeFi integration.

Official Website:
https://standx.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.standx.com/docs/stand-x-overview

Market Cap:
$ 31.86M
Total Supply:
$ 31.88M
Circulating Supply:
$ 31.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 31.86M
All-Time High:
$ 1.026
All-Time Low:
$ 0.981036
Current Price:
$ 0.99943
StandX DUSD (DUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of StandX DUSD (DUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.