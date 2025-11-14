Standard Protocol (STND) Tokenomics
Standard is building tools for Web3.0 that welcome newcomers, that invite them in and provide a future that empowers all people in every blockchain.
Standard introduces new kind of Decentralized finance based on EIP-5252, which follows crypto's true ethos from Bitcoin, "not your keys, not your crypto". Standard believes in the quote, "not your keys, not your defi", and it tries to make new finance where one could have true self-ownership of his or her digital asset starting with exchange with New Order and payment with its ecosystem's stable currency, SAFU.
Standard Protocol (STND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Standard Protocol (STND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
