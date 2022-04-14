StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Information Staked ETH (osETH) is the liquid staking token of StakeWise V3, a second-generation liquid staking protocol. Official Website: https://stakewise.io Whitepaper: https://stakewise.io/stakewise-v3.pdf Buy OSETH Now!

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.37B Total Supply: $ 358.88K Circulating Supply: $ 358.88K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.37B All-Time High: $ 4,228.59 All-Time Low: $ 1,459.73 Current Price: $ 3,820.38

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OSETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OSETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OSETH's tokenomics, explore OSETH token's live price!

