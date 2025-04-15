StakeEase Restaked ETH Price (SXETH)
The live price of StakeEase Restaked ETH (SXETH) today is 3,318.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.07M USD. SXETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StakeEase Restaked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StakeEase Restaked ETH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.07 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SXETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SXETH price information.
During today, the price change of StakeEase Restaked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StakeEase Restaked ETH to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StakeEase Restaked ETH to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StakeEase Restaked ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of StakeEase Restaked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Omnichain Restaking Index. In its unified vault, StakeEase consolidates multiple LRTs and mints sxETH as a representation asset. The underlying LRTs are then put into DeFi strategies to optimise the base yield. This vault simplifies the restaking experience for the user, gives them access to diversified rewards, offers downside protection, opens up new yield generating avenues, and reduces the LRT fragmentation in L2s. With an insurance pool to underwrite losses in peg, sxETH aims to curb losses in case of any individual LRT experiencing a depegging events.
