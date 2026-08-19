What is the real-time price of Staked ZIG today?

The live price of Staked ZIG stands at £0.0286214861446395480000, moving 1.13% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for STZIG?

STZIG has traded between £0.0281089517484806280000 and £0.0294297707236381140000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Staked ZIG showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is STZIG currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests STZIG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Staked ZIG?

With a market cap of £14312573.86817835720000, Staked ZIG is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has STZIG seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Staked ZIG compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.04616273631668340000, while the ATL is £0.0277445540912978100000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence STZIG's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (500000000.0 tokens), category performance within Liquid Staking Tokens,ZIGChain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.