Staked Yuzu USD Price Today

The live Staked Yuzu USD (SYZUSD) price today is $ 1.046, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYZUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.046 per SYZUSD.

Staked Yuzu USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 60,892,697, with a circulating supply of 58.21M SYZUSD. During the last 24 hours, SYZUSD traded between $ 1.045 (low) and $ 1.046 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.972521.

In short-term performance, SYZUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.90K.

Staked Yuzu USD (SYZUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.89M$ 60.89M $ 60.89M Volume (24H) $ 54.90K$ 54.90K $ 54.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.89M$ 60.89M $ 60.89M Circulation Supply 58.21M 58.21M 58.21M Total Supply 58,205,437.24811713 58,205,437.24811713 58,205,437.24811713

The current Market Cap of Staked Yuzu USD is $ 60.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.90K. The circulating supply of SYZUSD is 58.21M, with a total supply of 58205437.24811713. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.89M.