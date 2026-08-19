Staked Vetro USD Price Today

The live Staked Vetro USD (SVUSD) price today is $ 1.008, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SVUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.008 per SVUSD.

Staked Vetro USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 104,068, with a circulating supply of 103.26K SVUSD. During the last 24 hours, SVUSD traded between $ 1.006 (low) and $ 1.008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 0.984639.

In short-term performance, SVUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.02.

Staked Vetro USD (SVUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.07K$ 104.07K $ 104.07K Volume (24H) $ 111.02$ 111.02 $ 111.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 104.07K$ 104.07K $ 104.07K Circulation Supply 103.26K 103.26K 103.26K Total Supply 103,256.8123105842 103,256.8123105842 103,256.8123105842

The current Market Cap of Staked Vetro USD is $ 104.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.02. The circulating supply of SVUSD is 103.26K, with a total supply of 103256.8123105842. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.07K.