Staked USDai (SUSDAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.047 24H High $ 1.056 All Time High $ 1.19 Lowest Price $ 0.796061 Price Change (1H) +0.12% Price Change (1D) -0.21% Price Change (7D) +0.46%

Staked USDai (SUSDAI) real-time price is $1.051. Over the past 24 hours, SUSDAI traded between a low of $ 1.047 and a high of $ 1.056, showing active market volatility. SUSDAI's all-time high price is $ 1.19, while its all-time low price is $ 0.796061.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSDAI has changed by +0.12% over the past hour, -0.21% over 24 hours, and +0.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked USDai (SUSDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.02M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.02M Circulation Supply 139.89M Total Supply 139,893,964.6189313

The current Market Cap of Staked USDai is $ 147.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSDAI is 139.89M, with a total supply of 139893964.6189313. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.02M.