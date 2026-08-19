Staked USD Coin Price Today

The live Staked USD Coin (SUSD) price today is $ 0.995254, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.995254 per SUSD.

Staked USD Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,084,931, with a circulating supply of 5.11M SUSD. During the last 24 hours, SUSD traded between $ 0.951141 (low) and $ 1.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.106663.

In short-term performance, SUSD moved +0.03% in the last hour and -0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.15K.

Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.08M$ 5.08M $ 5.08M Volume (24H) $ 22.15K$ 22.15K $ 22.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.10M$ 5.10M $ 5.10M Circulation Supply 5.11M 5.11M 5.11M Total Supply 8,731,057.7732893 8,731,057.7732893 8,731,057.7732893

The current Market Cap of Staked USD Coin is $ 5.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.15K. The circulating supply of SUSD is 5.11M, with a total supply of 8731057.7732893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.10M.