Staked TRX Price Today

The live Staked TRX (STRX) price today is $ 0.419276, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.419276 per STRX.

Staked TRX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,125,331,419, with a circulating supply of 7.45B STRX. During the last 24 hours, STRX traded between $ 0.416885 (low) and $ 0.423648 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.560826, while the all-time low was $ 0.066254.

In short-term performance, STRX moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 471.65K.

Staked TRX (STRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.13B$ 3.13B $ 3.13B Volume (24H) $ 471.65K$ 471.65K $ 471.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.13B$ 3.13B $ 3.13B Circulation Supply 7.45B 7.45B 7.45B Total Supply 7,454,381,447.019676 7,454,381,447.019676 7,454,381,447.019676

The current Market Cap of Staked TRX is $ 3.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 471.65K. The circulating supply of STRX is 7.45B, with a total supply of 7454381447.019676. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.13B.