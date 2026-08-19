Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real Price Today

The live Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real (STBRL) price today is $ 0.202051, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current STBRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.202051 per STBRL.

Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 250,555, with a circulating supply of 1.24M STBRL. During the last 24 hours, STBRL traded between $ 0.202042 (low) and $ 0.203428 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.203428, while the all-time low was $ 0.199835.

In short-term performance, STBRL moved -- in the last hour and +1.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.72.

Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real (STBRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 250.56K$ 250.56K $ 250.56K Volume (24H) $ 19.72$ 19.72 $ 19.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 250.56K$ 250.56K $ 250.56K Circulation Supply 1.24M 1.24M 1.24M Total Supply 1,240,089.091137863 1,240,089.091137863 1,240,089.091137863

The current Market Cap of Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real is $ 250.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.72. The circulating supply of STBRL is 1.24M, with a total supply of 1240089.091137863. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 250.56K.