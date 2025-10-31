Staked IP (STIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4.52, 24H High $ 5.15
All Time High $ 15.09
Lowest Price $ 1.031
Price Change (1H) +0.60%
Price Change (1D) -10.92%
Price Change (7D) -16.05%

Staked IP (STIP) real-time price is $4.54. Over the past 24 hours, STIP traded between a low of $ 4.52 and a high of $ 5.15, showing active market volatility. STIP's all-time high price is $ 15.09, while its all-time low price is $ 1.031.

In terms of short-term performance, STIP has changed by +0.60% over the past hour, -10.92% over 24 hours, and -16.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked IP (STIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.87M
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.87M
Circulation Supply 1.29M
Total Supply 1,291,642.167585991

The current Market Cap of Staked IP is $ 5.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STIP is 1.29M, with a total supply of 1291642.167585991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.87M.