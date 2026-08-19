Staked Cap USD Price Today

The live Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) price today is $ 1.075, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STCUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.075 per STCUSD.

Staked Cap USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 85,016,110, with a circulating supply of 79.05M STCUSD. During the last 24 hours, STCUSD traded between $ 1.073 (low) and $ 1.081 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.28, while the all-time low was $ 0.466153.

In short-term performance, STCUSD moved -0.04% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Staked Cap USD (STCUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 85.02M$ 85.02M $ 85.02M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.02M$ 85.02M $ 85.02M Circulation Supply 79.05M 79.05M 79.05M Total Supply 79,052,887.21614276 79,052,887.21614276 79,052,887.21614276

The current Market Cap of Staked Cap USD is $ 85.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STCUSD is 79.05M, with a total supply of 79052887.21614276. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.02M.