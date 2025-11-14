Staked BITZ (SBITZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Staked BITZ (SBITZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Staked BITZ (SBITZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked BITZ (SBITZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.38K Total Supply: $ 39.00K Circulating Supply: $ 39.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.84K All-Time High: $ 34.29 All-Time Low: $ 0.777131 Current Price: $ 0.81633

Staked BITZ (SBITZ) Information The sBITZ project introduces liquid staking for BITZ tokens on the Eclipse chain. Instead of locking tokens via native staking, users receive sBITZ, a liquid token representing staked BITZ that accrues value through automatic compounding every 10 seconds. sBITZ enables users to retain staking rewards while using their capital in DeFi strategies, such as providing liquidity or borrowing. This enhances capital efficiency, unlocks staked liquidity, increases TVL, and supports broader ecosystem activity. Official Website: https://eclipse.invariant.app/stake

Staked BITZ (SBITZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Staked BITZ (SBITZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SBITZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SBITZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SBITZ's tokenomics, explore SBITZ token's live price!

