Staked BITZ (SBITZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 34.29$ 34.29 $ 34.29 Lowest Price $ 0.777131$ 0.777131 $ 0.777131 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Staked BITZ (SBITZ) real-time price is $0.81633. Over the past 24 hours, SBITZ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SBITZ's all-time high price is $ 34.29, while its all-time low price is $ 0.777131.

In terms of short-term performance, SBITZ has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked BITZ (SBITZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.38K$ 43.38K $ 43.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.50K$ 34.50K $ 34.50K Circulation Supply 42.27K 42.27K 42.27K Total Supply 42,265.03267770678 42,265.03267770678 42,265.03267770678

The current Market Cap of Staked BITZ is $ 43.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBITZ is 42.27K, with a total supply of 42265.03267770678. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.50K.