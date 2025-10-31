Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.965837 $ 0.965837 $ 0.965837 24H Low $ 0.980182 $ 0.980182 $ 0.980182 24H High 24H Low $ 0.965837$ 0.965837 $ 0.965837 24H High $ 0.980182$ 0.980182 $ 0.980182 All Time High $ 1.042$ 1.042 $ 1.042 Lowest Price $ 0.871702$ 0.871702 $ 0.871702 Price Change (1H) -0.45% Price Change (1D) -1.40% Price Change (7D) +0.96% Price Change (7D) +0.96%

Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) real-time price is $0.965256. Over the past 24 hours, STAPL traded between a low of $ 0.965837 and a high of $ 0.980182, showing active market volatility. STAPL's all-time high price is $ 1.042, while its all-time low price is $ 0.871702.

In terms of short-term performance, STAPL has changed by -0.45% over the past hour, -1.40% over 24 hours, and +0.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.02M$ 8.02M $ 8.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.02M$ 8.02M $ 8.02M Circulation Supply 8.30M 8.30M 8.30M Total Supply 8,297,039.341776047 8,297,039.341776047 8,297,039.341776047

The current Market Cap of Staked Aria Premier Launch is $ 8.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAPL is 8.30M, with a total supply of 8297039.341776047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.02M.