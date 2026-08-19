Staked Aave Price Today

The live Staked Aave (STKAAVE) price today is $ 87.8, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKAAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 87.8 per STKAAVE.

Staked Aave currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 215,648,207, with a circulating supply of 2.45M STKAAVE. During the last 24 hours, STKAAVE traded between $ 87.54 (low) and $ 90.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 205.25, while the all-time low was $ 44.13.

In short-term performance, STKAAVE moved -0.11% in the last hour and -0.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.99K.

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 215.65M$ 215.65M $ 215.65M Volume (24H) $ 2.99K$ 2.99K $ 2.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 215.65M$ 215.65M $ 215.65M Circulation Supply 2.45M 2.45M 2.45M Total Supply 2,449,182.671950753 2,449,182.671950753 2,449,182.671950753

The current Market Cap of Staked Aave is $ 215.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.99K. The circulating supply of STKAAVE is 2.45M, with a total supply of 2449182.671950753. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 215.65M.