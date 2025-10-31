Stakecube (SCC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00430914 24H High $ 0.00797588 All Time High $ 3.64 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.62% Price Change (1D) -22.34% Price Change (7D) -18.39%

Stakecube (SCC) real-time price is $0.00538196. Over the past 24 hours, SCC traded between a low of $ 0.00430914 and a high of $ 0.00797588, showing active market volatility. SCC's all-time high price is $ 3.64, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SCC has changed by -0.62% over the past hour, -22.34% over 24 hours, and -18.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stakecube (SCC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.93K Circulation Supply 16.34M Total Supply 16,337,925.91163954

The current Market Cap of Stakecube is $ 87.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCC is 16.34M, with a total supply of 16337925.91163954. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.93K.