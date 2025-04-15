Stake DAO FXN Price (SDFXN)
The live price of Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) today is 26.17 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 532.96K USD. SDFXN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stake DAO FXN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stake DAO FXN price change within the day is +0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.37K USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDFXN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Stake DAO FXN to USD was $ +0.100763.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stake DAO FXN to USD was $ -5.4743426630.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stake DAO FXN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stake DAO FXN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.100763
|+0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -5.4743426630
|-20.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stake DAO FXN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.39%
+17.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space. Previously, if a person or protocol wanted to use their lockable tokens (like CRV, FXS, etc.) for governance or for boosting yield, they faced a tough decision. They could either lock on the native protocol, which allowed them to enjoy a yield and ability to vote through governance while losing liquidity. Alternatively, they could use a locker, reap the benefits of boosted yield and yield farming, have the ability to exit with a limited penalty, but forfeit their governance power. This forced a choice between voting power and yield, imposing restrictions on users. Liquid Lockers aim to offer the best of both worlds. They enable users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. Users can stake these sdTOKENs on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, such as native APR, a share of boosted strats rewards, the ability to sell voting rights of the underlying asset, and additional SDT incentives. They always have the possibility of exiting their position and returning to the underlying token. 🔑 Key Features Yield (rewards earned through underlying protocol) Liquidity (liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens) Governance power (ability to vote on underlying protocol with sdTokens) Vote incentives rewards (due to governance power) Cross-chain accessibility
