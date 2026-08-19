Stake DAO Price Today

The live Stake DAO (SDT) price today is $ 0.08615, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08615 per SDT.

Stake DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,884,084, with a circulating supply of 68.30M SDT. During the last 24 hours, SDT traded between $ 0.085362 (low) and $ 0.086864 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 17.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.01522558.

In short-term performance, SDT moved +0.05% in the last hour and +4.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 165.98.

Stake DAO (SDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.88M$ 5.88M $ 5.88M Volume (24H) $ 165.98$ 165.98 $ 165.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.04M$ 6.04M $ 6.04M Circulation Supply 68.30M 68.30M 68.30M Total Supply 70,052,713.04748984 70,052,713.04748984 70,052,713.04748984

The current Market Cap of Stake DAO is $ 5.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 165.98. The circulating supply of SDT is 68.30M, with a total supply of 70052713.04748984. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.04M.