STAK Price Today

The live STAK (STAK) price today is $ 0.914455, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.914455 per STAK.

STAK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 244,759, with a circulating supply of 267.66K STAK. During the last 24 hours, STAK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.1, while the all-time low was $ 1.012.

In short-term performance, STAK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 261.28.

STAK (STAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 244.76K$ 244.76K $ 244.76K Volume (24H) $ 261.28$ 261.28 $ 261.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 244.76K$ 244.76K $ 244.76K Circulation Supply 267.66K 267.66K 267.66K Total Supply 239,892.71843859 239,892.71843859 239,892.71843859

The current Market Cap of STAK is $ 244.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 261.28. The circulating supply of STAK is 267.66K, with a total supply of 239892.71843859. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.76K.